Laguna Blanca School celebrates new Center for Science and Innovation

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Laguna Blanca School students helped cut the ribbon on its new state-of-the-art Center for Science and Innovation.

It was also a celebration of a successful $8.5M Building on Strength campaign launched during the pandemic.

The private school campus in Hope Ranch now includes dedicated spaces for STEM courses.

The new Gainey Biology Lab will help students partner with UCSB on research projects.

The Nakamura STEM Research and Innovation lab includes 3D printers.

Benefactors include the Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation.

The new Head of School Ron Cino welcomed alumni, and parents to the celebration.

The Jackson Physics Lab will allow students to collect experiment data.

Donors helped grow the school's endowment by more than $2M.

For more information visit www.lagunablanca.org



