UCSB Master of Fine Arts 2020 exhibition on display in Santa Barbara museum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A UCSB cohort exhibition from 2020 is finally on display at the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara this weekend.

The Master of Fine Arts exhibition is called Unending and was originally intended to culminate the graduate students' 2020 degrees. However, due to COVID-19, the display was postponed to 2021.

The art show is free to view at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Paseo Nuevo from Aug. 21 to Sept. 12.

Unending is described as a registration of the past broken by the present. The artists showcase the collapse of time, tradition and production.

The installation features work by Serene Blumenthal, Kio Griffith, Megan Koth, Marshall Sharpe, Thomas Stoeckinger, and David Wesley White and is made up of sculptures, photography, installation, video and painting.

For more information about the exhibition and the UCSB Art Department, click here.