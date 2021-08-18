Cal Lutheran receives grant to help Oxnard kids graduate high school

Education

OXNARD, Calif. – Cal Lutheran University was awarded a $1.39 million grant to help high school students in Oxnard.

The goal is to lower the high school dropout rate in south Oxnard and increase the number of students going to college and graduating.

Money from the grant is earmarked to help roughly 500 middle and high school students whose parents are not college graduates.

Students receive individualized academic, financial, career and personal counseling.

This also allows opportunities for the students to take Oxnard College courses as high schoolers.

All of the seniors in the program during the 2019-2020 year graduated from high school, and 79-percent enrolled in college.