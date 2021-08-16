Hancock College begins fall semester with return of in-class instruction

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Hundreds of students filled the Allan Hancock College campus in Santa Maria all day Monday.

It marked the return of in-class instruction at the junior college for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

"It's really exciting," said Hancock President/Superintendent Kevin Walthers. "There's a lot of energy on campus, faculty and staff are really doing a good job of greeting the students and getting everyone off to where they're going. I think it's really going to be a good semester."

According to the school, more than 9,000 credit and non-credit students are currently enrolled.

"I was a little nervous," said freshman Elissa Mincitar. "I'm not going to lie, but I'm really excited to start the year, meet new people, all my teachers."

For the students who returned to the campus Monday, there were greeted by a team of staff members and administrators, including Walthers himself.

All day long, students were provided assistance, including information to help them find classrooms and important student support services.

"Lots of work going into this," said Walthers. "Our classified staff and facilities staff have been doing a really good job of making sure that campus was ready for students to come back."

Walthers added months of preparations helped make this day possible, included a vast upgrade of filtration systems.

"Every building has the highest level of filters that you can get," said Walthers. "We've put room filters in the classrooms as well so we can keep the ventilation going. We're passing out masks all over campus. Hand sanitizers all over campus and having faculty getting ready to help their students in the classrooms with making sure that happens, it's working pretty well."

Signage detailing COVID-19 health protocols are posted everywhere. They are a constant reminder to keep masks on while inside all buildings.

"I think it's a really positive thing," said student Travis Scott. "It's unfortunate that we have to wear masks, but it's for the best to make each other feel more safe. Hopefully in the near future, we can take these off."

After providing virtual learning over the past 18 months, now, a vast majority of classes are offered with in-class instruction.

"We know our student do better when they're face-to-face with their faculty," said Walthers. "Last spring, that's what our student leaders were saying, we need to be with our faculty, we learn better in-person."

Walthers pointed out that students still have the option to use online learning if they desire.

"Still have online classes," said Walthers. "Our online classes are up to about 25 percent of our total offerings this year, usually it's around 15 percent, so we have more online classes that they can take advantage of if that's what they want to do."

However, for many students, they said they are thrilled to physically return to the classroom.

"In class, you really have to pay attention," said Gonzalez. "With Zoom, it was just different and hard to focus on the screen. It's very exciting to just be surrounded by students and to interact with them."

Registration for the fall semester will continue through the remainder of the week. For more information, click here.