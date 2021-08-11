Ventura County community colleges to require students, faculty be vaccinated
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Ventura County community colleges are requiring everybody on campus to be vaccinated.
The Ventura County Community College District's board of trustees unanimously approved the plan Tuesday.
The mandate takes effect October 15. This allows time for everybody to complete two doses before the vaccine mandate begins.
Students who are not fully vaccinated by the deadline will need to change to online classes.
