Appeals court rules in favor of SB Unified School District in former San Marcos High principal’s case

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- This week the Santa Barbara Unified School District found out a state court of appeal ruled in favor of the school district in a lawsuit by former San Marcos High School principal Ed Behrens.

Behrens was demoted to a teaching position at Santa Barbara Junior High in March 2018 under the leadership of former SBUSD superintendent Cary Matsuoka.

In a 15-page opinion, a three-judge panel upheld the lower court judgement of the Santa Barbara Superior Court.

"We are thankful that the court has ruled in favor of the district on all fronts in the Behren's case," said Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Hilda Maldonado in a news release. “We are naturally pleased that this matter has been brought to a successful conclusion.”

The favorable ruling by the court of appeals reaffirms the right of a school district to reassign a principal without cause, said Craig Price, the district’s legal counsel.



