Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District superintendent leaving for new job

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - The superintendent for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District has accepted another job and will be leaving the school district at the end of the school year.

Superintendent Scott Cory said he has taken a new job with another school district and he has already submitted a letter of resignation to the school board.

Cory's last day as superintendent will be June 30.

He's been the superintendent of the school district for the past eight years.

In a letter to parents and the Santa Ynez Valley community, Cory thanked staff for their hard work and parents for their "unfailing support" during his tenure.

"This last year in particular has found us on a journey we never could have imagined, but we have persevered. What’s more, we’ll be better for it on the other side. There are many reasons to be hopeful for our students’ future," Cory said in the letter.

Cory says he is leaving the school district in its best fiscal shape "in more than a decade." He also highlighted the district-provided mental health services and said more is being done to help students with remote learning in the coming school year.

He also thanked local voters for passing the Measure K school bond which allowed for school improvements and repairs at the Refugio High School and Santa Ynez High School campus.

In closing, Cory said there is still work to be done before his final day as superintendent.

"There is still much work before us between now and June 30. We will get it done. We must. Our students are counting on us," he said.

The Board of Education will now look to fill the vacancy. Cory did not say in his letter where his next job would be located.

