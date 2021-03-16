Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation opens scholarships to students pursuing health-related careers

Education

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation is offering $3,000 scholarships to local high school seniors and continuing college students who are pursuing careers in health.

The Foundation said the Ann Bertero Scholarship Fund and the Jean Pack Scholarship Fund are possible thanks to donations from the families of these long-time Hospital Auxiliary volunteers.

The applications for 2021 scholarships are being accepted through Friday, March 19. Applications received after March 19 will not be accepted.

Those interested in applying must live in the Santa Ynez Valley, plan to enter the health or medical-related fields, have a letter of acceptance to an accredited college or university, submit a one-page typed essay explaining their academic and professional goals, have at least a 3.0 GPA, and provide at least one letter from a volunteer supervisor verifying community service.

The Foundation said you can apply even if you received this scholarship in the past.

Winners will be contacted in April.

To apply, visit www.cottagehealth.org/syvchf.

The Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation is a nonprofit organization working to develop and manage financial support on behalf of the hospital.

In 2019, the foundation gave a total of $9,000 in scholarships to three honorees.