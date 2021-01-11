UC plans to reopen campuses for in-person learning in the fall

Education

The University of California (UC) announced on Monday that it is planning to reopen campuses for regular in-person instruction starting in fall 2021.

This decision comes as COVID-19 vaccines begin rolling out across the country and are expected to be available for students, staff and faculty later this year.

“As the University continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes,” said President Michael V. Drake, M.D., who made the decision in consultation with the 10 UC chancellors. “Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience.”

UC said it wil remain vigilant in all critical prevention efforts and continue to prioritize the health and well-being of the University community.

The University said it wants to communicate its plans as early as possible, to make sure students and their families have the latest information for decisions on enrollment, housing and other aspects of university life.

Specific plans for resumption of fall classes, including additional safety measures and starting dates, will be announced by individual UC campuses as they continue to coordinate closely with local public health agencies and follow all local and state health guidelines.

For more information, visit www.universityofcalifornia.edu.