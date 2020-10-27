Pioneer Valley students crowned “Stay at Homecoming” King and Queen

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Two Pioneer Valley High School students received special honors this week.

Students Rayleen Lopez and Carlos Rivas were named Pioneer Valley's "Stay at Homecoming" royalty.

The king and queen were surprised with the honors at their jobs. Lopez was surprised at her work at Famous Footwear in Pismo Beach and Rivas at Jack in the Box in Santa Maria.

The entire student council and activity director Lisa Walters were there for the crowning. Nearly 2,000 students voted in the online election.

