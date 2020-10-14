Teacher mourning father following COVID-related- death speaks out

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Barbara Barr lost her father to a COVID-19 related heart attack in July.

The Roosevelt Elementary School sixth grade teacher said her dad died in the Philippines after being exposed to the virus by her step-brother who blames himself for ignoring COVID-19 prevention efforts.

"I took the time to tell my dad how much I appreciated him and that he had made my life amazing, " said Barr.

The self-described Air Force brat said her dad taught her to love reading and adventure.

During a zoom school board meeting on Tuesday night she told board members not to rush to reopen elementary schools.

"How can this be an okay position to put our students or staff in, no one should be put at risk to get COVID from school, and school has not been made safe enough to keep that from happening, none of us could bare to see one of our students crying or begging for forgiveness because the teacher died of the classmate died or into their home."

Board members heard from other teachers who agreed, before unanimously voting to move the reopening date for all grades to January 19.

Board members also saw a survey showing a majority of teachers wanted to wait to January to prepare for in-person learning.

The district plans to hire more custodians, playground supervisors, para-educators and substitute teachers by then.

For information about those positions and the hybird plan to return to in-person learning visit sbunified.org.

