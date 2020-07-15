Santa Maria Joint Union High School District denounces racism in resolution

Education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Education unanimously made Ethnic and Gender studies a requirement for graduation on Tuesday night.

The new requirement will start with the class of 2025. The district says course offerings focusing on social justice and multi-culturalism have grown in the past few years.

“The resolution adopted by our school board last night affirms the district’s commitment to our students’ equitable access to ethnic and gender studies by making it a graduation requirement,’’ said superintendent Antonio Garcia.