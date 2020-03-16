Cal Poly moves all spring quarter classes online, students encouraged to go home

Education

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly announced that, due to rapidly changing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, all spring quarter classes will be held virtually for the entire quarter.

Cal Poly is encouraging students to go home for the spring quarter while they attend their virtual classes. However, those who feel safer at the university, those who have no other housing options or those with limited access to technology may remain on campus.

Residence and dining halls will remain open with social distancing implemented.

The school's recreation center and library will close immediately with the exception of the library's 24/7 room. Students will still be allowed in that room with proper social distancing.

All non-essential employees are also now required to telecommute rather than come to the campus. This requirement is effective immediately and will be in place until further notice.

These regulations are being instated in order to minimize the population on campus so that those who remain will be able to practice social distancing and be less likely to spread the coronavirus.

Below is a list of the functions that Cal Poly's Emergency Operations Center has identified as essential:

Agricultural Care & Facilities

Emergency Services

Facilities and Infrastructure

Fiscal Services

Food Services

Healthcare and Counseling

Housing

IT Services and Communications

Payroll, Procurement and Contracts

Essential Research

"These are difficult times, but we will get through this. Please continue to practice social distancing, prevention and, most importantly, take care of yourselves," said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong.

