Pac Biz Times reports: Carbajal meets with business owners about inflation and economy
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This week's Pacific Coast Business Times reports on meetings this week between Congressman Salud Carbajal and local business leaders. They talked about concerns over inflation and the economy.
Carbajal is touting his work on the Inflation Action Plan as a way to address inflationary pressures. News Channel 12 spoke with Tony Biasotti, Executive Editor of the Pacific Coast Business Times.