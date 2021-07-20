Cowboys training camp returns in big win for Oxnard tourism

Economy

OXNARD, Calif. - After a one-year pandemic hiatus, the Dallas Cowboys are back at the River Ridge Golf Club in Oxnard this week for training camp ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

That's giving football fans and local hospitality businesses a reason to cheer.

Thousands of Cowboys fans are expected to attend, some a short drive away with many others making the trip from Texas and other parts of the country.

"This camp brings in millions of dollars to our tourism businesses, including hotels, restaurants, shopping, everything in the community, really" said Brittney Hendricks, Vice President of Marketing & Communications for Visit Oxnard. "We love having the Cowboys come here."

An economic report generated by researchers at Cal Lutheran University via onsite surveys found Cowboys training camp generated at least $3.6 million for the area in 2019, though Hendricks says the goal is for even more accurate and comprehensive studies in the future.

After an opening press conference scheduled for Wednesday morning, fans can begin attending practice on Thursday. Attendance is free but parking is limited and requires a fee. Parking lots open three and a half hours prior to practice start time, with early entry at the gates two and a half hours prior and general admission two hours prior.

Notable dates include the camp's opening ceremony this Saturday at 10 a.m., an 'NFL Fan Fest' on Saturday, July 31 and a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 7.

On Heroes Appreciation Day on Aug. 10, camp will be closed to the general public to allow military, first responders and frontline health care workers to attend with a guest.

Autographs will not be allowed this year due to NFL COVID-19 protocols.

For the complete Training Camp schedule, you can visit Visit Oxnard's website.