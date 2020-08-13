Paso Robles installs new wayfinding signs to assist tourists

Economy

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The City of Paso Robles announced it has finally begun installing 34 new wayfinding signs throughout the city, nearly 20 years after the idea was first proposed in the community.

According to local lore, Gary Eberle and Tom Martin dreamed of making Paso Robles a tourist destination in the early 90’s. They teamed up with local businesses trying to think of ways to get people to stop in Paso Robles for more than just a tank of gas.

While the idea for visitor signage was born in the 90's, funds were not available and the plans were dropped in 2004. However, some signs were placed to direct people from within the city to wineries outside of town.

By 2009, Paso Robles became notable to a few wine aficionados, so a new wayfinding signage plan was drafted. Unfortunately, this had to be put on hold from 2010 to 2016 during the Great Recession and subsequent city recovery.

By 2016 the city determined that tourism was one of the major pillars of the Paso Robles economy and the local business community saw wayfinding signage as a way to help protect against another recession by ensuring travelers knew what attractions Paso Robles had to offer in addition to wine. These locations include historic downtown, the visitor center, family-friendly parks and more.

The Travel Paso Robles Alliance contributed $60,000 to help underwrite the cost of wayfinding sign installation and the City began Wayfinding Signage Community Stakeholders meetings in October 2017. The designs and plan were approved by the Planning Commission in May of 2018 and by City Council in June of 2018.

City funding priorities kept the plan on hold until a request for bids went out in June of 2019. A contract was approved by Council in November 2019, and the fabrication of signs began just at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Money is tight for all of us, but this is an investment by Travel Paso and the City in our community’s future,” said City Manager Tom Frutchey. “The timing of these signs must seem incongruous to some people, but we must do everything we can to be ready for the end of the pandemic, so that we can get people back working and bring local businesses back from near ruin.”

Fabrication of the signs was completed over the past few months and the first signs are now being installed in August.

A total of 34 signs in varying sizes are being put up and will direct motorists from the highways to the downtown, visitor center, public parking and other tourist-friendly locations. A list of the locations for each sign is available here.