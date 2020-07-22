Study says Santa Barbara among most ‘economically vulnerable’ college towns during COVID-19

Economy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In a new study, personal finance technology company SmartAsset includes Santa Barbara on a list of 'Most Economically Vulnerable' college towns during the COVID-19 crisis.

Santa Barbara is ranked No. 13, with UC Santa Barbara as its largest institution.

The study looks into potential losses of population and revenue this fall for college towns, which could see large portions of their student population unable or unwilling to return to campus during the current health crisis.

SmartAsset compiled 95 college towns--with a population of at least 50,000 and at least one four-year college or university--where undergraduate students taking in-person classes make up at least 10 percent of the town's population.

The study then compared those towns across six metrics, including: students as percentage of the population; college staff as a percentage of workers; concentration of restaurants and bars; concentration of entertainment establishments; concentration of bookstores; and concentration of hotels.

The study found Santa Barbara rather dependent on the college student population's impact on and spending within the community.

However, the potential loss in student population this fall could be offset by Santa Barbara's ideal location, population density and weather, making it still an attractive place to live even with a modified upcoming start to the school year.

One Isla Vista leasing company told NewsChannel 3 that it's still receiving calls from students interested in moving in this summer, in similar numbers to a normal year. While foot traffic may decrease, most UCSB students could still flock to I.V. in the coming weeks.

