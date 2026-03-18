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Crime & Courts

Ashlee Buzzard Makes First Court Appearance After Two No-Shows

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March 18, 2026 10:05 pm
Published 1:34 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - Ashlee Buzzard appeared in court today after she failed to appear at the last two hearings.

Buzzard is charged with murdering her 9-year-old daughter Melodee.

Prosecutors say the Vandenberg Village woman shot her daughter during a road trip in October and left her body in rural Utah.

Buzzard has pleaded not guilty.

Under advisement from Buzzard’s public defender Erica Sutherland, Judge Dunkle began Wednesday’s hearing by admonishing the media. 

Dunkle reiterated the press’s restrictions to still photos only, and prohibited any photos of her in handcuffs or appearing to be in custody.

Buzzard and her attorney remained seated on the side of the courtroom, next to the door leading to holding.

Public defender Erica Sutherland made a motion challenging a search warrant related to the case. 

Prosecutors want the document to remain sealed to the public while the judge considers the motion.

Judge Dunkle set Buzzard’s next court appearance for April 1st.

A ruling will be made on the motion that day, and they will possibly schedule the preliminary trial hearing.

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Jarrod Zinn

Jarrod is a North County Reporter for News Channel 3-12. For more about Jarrod, click here.

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