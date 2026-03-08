Skip to Content
Crime & Courts

Man Arrested on Hit-and-Run Charges in Santa Maria

March 8, 2026 5:46 pm
SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Lompoc man was booked into county jail this morning for causing damage to multiple vehicles in Santa Maria.

On Sunday, March 8th Santa Maria officers reported to the intersection of Bradley Road and Betteravia Road where they found multiple damaged vehicles. There they determined that one vehicle traveling northbound had been rear-ended by a pickup truck, and further struck and pushed into the intersection following a confrontation.

The suspect vehicle then recklessly drove through the intersection where he collided with another vehicle going westbound, which subsequently struck a fourth vehicle. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect and the vehicle were later located in Vandenberg Village, where the 45-year-old man from Lompoc was was taken into custody and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and felony hit and run.

The department says one of the involved drivers was transported by ambulance to treat non-life threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is encouraged to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

