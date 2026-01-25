SWAT Team Arrests Domestic Violence Suspect in Grover Beach

GROVER BEACH, Calif. (KEYT) – A Grover Beach man was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on a domestic violence charge after willingly surrendering to a SWAT Team Saturday.

On January 24th, Grover Beach police officers reported to a domestic violence report after contacting a female victim at a local hospital. There, they learned a domestic violence situation had occurred in the 600 block of North 12th Street.

Officers arrived at the residence on 12th Street and attempted to arrest a suspect, but he refused to come to the door. Further investigation found a small child was inside the residence with the suspect.

Grover Beach Police activated the San Luis Obispo Regional SWAT Team to assist in apprehending the suspect. This regional team is a multi-agency partnership that includes the Grover Beach, Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Cal Poly, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, and Arroyo Grande Police Departments, along with California State Parks.

Negotiators with the SWAT team were able to speak with the suspect to get him to peacefully surrender. Once out of the residence, officers arrested 34-year-old Grover Beach resident Lorenzo Zamora Torres and take him into custody.

The young child was turned over to a family member and was uninjured.

Torres was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and violation of a restraining order.

