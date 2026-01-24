Man Arrested After Firing Multiple Shots at Simi Valley Residence

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – A man was arrested Friday evening on charges of child endangerment and assault with a deadly weapon following an altercation at a Simi Valley residence.

Around 6:30pm Friday evening, officers responded to the 3900 block of Hibbert Ct. after multiple reports of shots fired in the area. Officers learned a possible suspect had fled the scene in a dark-colored Honda Accord.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle some time later and conducted a stop at the intersection of Los Angeles Ave and Barnes St. The suspected was detained, along with a handgun registered in his name.

Further investigation revealed more details: following a family altercation at a residence, the suspect grabbed a firearm from the trunk of his car, returned to the residence, and pointed the firearm at one of his family members.

Police say the suspect left residence on his own and fired approximately three shots into the air.

The suspect is not a resident of Simi Valley and was booked for violations of 245(a)(1) PC, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and 273(a) PC, Child Endangerment.

