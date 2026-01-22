Santa Maria Hosts Annual Forum on Human Trafficking on the Central Coast

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - The issue of human trafficking on the Central Coast is being discussed Thursday during an annual forum held in Santa Maria.

Taking place at the Santa Maria Country Club, the event is being hosted by the Rotary Club of Santa Maria and is intended to shed light on a growing crime that is taking place not only nationally, but locally on the Central Coast.

During the course of the forum, audience members will hear from a lineup of speakers that includes survivors of human trafficking, as well as advocates, members of law enforcement, and other government agencies that are helping fight the issue on a daily basis.

The The Rotary Human Trafficking Awareness Forum will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

