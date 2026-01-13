Police Seize Firearms from Two Arrestees In Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Two arrests were made in Santa Maria last night and follow-up warrants seized firearms from the detainees’ residence.

Just before 9:00pm Monday night, Santa Maria police officers responded to tips that a subject with a felony Ramey warrant was spotted at The Pantry, a popular restaurant on Broadway.

Officers were able to take Pedro David Vasquez into custody with reportedly little to no incident.

Subsequent to the arrest, a rollback search warrant was served at his residence, where teams located two illegal ghost guns, 2 P80 lowers, a large amount of ammunition, and evidence of firearm manufacturing.

Vasquez’s apparent roommate, Rodrigo Cervantes-Ramos, was also arrested as a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Both subjects were booked at the northern branch jail.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With The Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.