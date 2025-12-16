WATCH: Nick Reiner Officially Charged with First Degree Murder

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday, Los Angeles District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, announces charges against Nick Reiner, the son of actor and director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele.

Two days after the couple was found stabbed to death in their Brentwood home, their son Nick has been charged with two counts of first degree murder with special circumstances.

On the evening of December 14th, LAPD officers responded to a death investigation at the 200 block of South Chadbourne Ave in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles – there, the bodies of 78-year-old Rob Reiner and 68-year-old Michele Singer Reiner were found.

Nick Reiner was located the Exposition Park area near USC, and was "arrested without incident."

Nick Reiner will remain in custody without bail.