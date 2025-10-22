Oxnard Couple Sentenced for Assault and Murder of Former Ex-Girlfriend

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Ventura County couple has been sentenced in the murder case of Yanelly Vargas, a former girlfriend of the male suspect.

Just before midnight on March 17th, 2024, a 911 call was made to report a fight between a man and a woman outside an Oxnard business near East Wooley Road and Industrial Avenue – during the call, a gunshot was fired.

Yanelly Vargas was found unresponsive by Oxnard Police, and later died at Ventura County Medical Center from a gunshot wound.

A press release from the Ventura County District Attorney details how on the night of the murder, Vargas received a text message from Jorge Garfias, her ex-boyfriend, luring her out of a bar. Garfias and his new girlfriend, Margarita Jimenez, drove the woman to an alley in an industrial area where they beat her.

Vargas tried to walk away, but the couple followed her in Garfias' truck. Jimenez was seen on surveillance footage exiting the truck and running after Vargas with a handgun. She shot the woman once and attempted to shoot a second time before fleeing the scene with Garfias.

An autopsy confirms Vargas died from a single gunshot wound to the chest and has also suffered multiple blunt force injuries and signs of strangulation.

Both Jimenez and Garfias were arrested on April 3rd, 2024. A blood trail, a spent 9mm shell casing, and a blood-stained yellow rope was found at the scene – along with acrylic nails, later matched to Jimenez, were also found.

The couple was sentenced by District Attorney, Erik Nasarenko, on Oct. 21st of first-degree murder: Margarita Jimenez was sentenced to 80 years to life in state prison, and Jorge Garfias was sentenced to 25 years to life.

Jimenez and Garfias were found not guilty of kidnapping the victim.

"Yanelly's family and friends addressed the court and described their agony and how the defendants’ violent acts shattered their lives," Deputy District Attorney Hyla Schneir said. “While no sentence can undo the harm caused or bring Yanelly back, we hope the court's decision to impose the maximum sentences provides a measure of justice and a sense of closure as they continue to grieve and heal."

The two were previously convicted by a jury on September 5th, where they also found Jimenez guilty of a special allegation that she personally and intentionally discharged a firearm. She later admitted to a strike prior, serious felony prior, and other aggravating factors.

Garfias was also found guilty of aggravating factors, including that he took advantage of a position of trust.

