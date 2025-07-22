David Javier Madrigal convicted for four felony counts of child sex abuse Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – David Javier Madrigal, a 39-year-old from Nipomo, received a conviction for child sex abuse after a jury found him guilty on four total counts on the same victim, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Madrigal's felonies include two counts of forcible lewd acts on a child under 14, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and another count of a lewd act on a child under 14, detailed the SBCDAO.

The victim, Jane Doe, is a relative of Madrigal's, and he is currently being held in county jail before his sentencing on Sept. 2 in Santa Maria Superior Court, according to the SBCDAO.

There, Madrigal faces 18 years to 15 to life in prison for his crimes against the victim, detailed the SBCDAO.