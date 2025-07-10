SLO Sheriff Seeking Public Assistance in Shandon Burglary Investigation

SHANDON, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public help investigating a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Calle Arroyo in Shandon.

On July 1st, officers reported to a residence around 2:38pm where a burglary had happened earlier that morning. Video captured shows two suspects trespassing onto the property around 10:00am.

According to the Sheriff's office, a significant amount of personal property, including cash and jewelry was stolen.

The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the individuals seen in these videos.

The suspects were driving in a black Hyundai Sonata with chrome trim around the windows and a chrome strip extending from the headlights to the side view mirrors. The office adds the passenger side view mirror may also be painted a flat black color, differing from the rest of the vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or vehicle shown, or who may have information related to this case, is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 781-4550, option 3.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP (7867) or online at www.slotips.org.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

