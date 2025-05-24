Michael Gordon Butler sentenced to four years in state prison for 2022 Chrismas DUI manslaughter

VENTURA, Calif. – Michael Gordon Butler, a 40-year-old from Simi Valley, received a four-year state prison sentence after his 2022 Christmas DUI manslaughter, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Butler left a family gathering around 6:00 p.m. with Coldren James Lee Udell Kiblinger, the 23-year-old passenger in the vehicle, and family grew concerned when the pair didn't return, detailed the VCDAO.

Butler pled guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated after his Corvette crashed 200 feet into an embankment off Santa Susana Pass Road in Simi Valley on Christmas of 2022, according to the VCDAO.

Butler caused fatal injuries to Kiblinger after speeding while impaired and losing control of the car into trees and the hillside, according to the CHP.

Butler pled guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and admitted the special allegations of serious felony and that the crime involved great violence, according to the VCDAO.