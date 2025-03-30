Man arrested for reckless driving Saturday in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A 27-year-old San Diego man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit at the 400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The San Diego Man drove into the center of the road on Spring Street, and a pursuit began into the downtown area, detailed the PRPD.

Officers tried boxing the car in but were unsuccessful before deploying spike strips to stop the car, according to the PRPD.

PRPD officers then arrested the 27-year-old for reckless evasion and booked him at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.