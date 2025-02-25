Brian Dill of San Luis Obispo arrested Monday for felony domestic violence and felony burglary

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Brian Dill, a 41-year-old San Luis Obispo man, was arrested for felony domestic violence and felony burglary after breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment twice, attacking her, and ramming into a car Monday.

On Feb. 24, just after 1 a.m., a woman called 911 to report she had just been assaulted by her ex-boyfriend stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department Tuesday.

The woman said that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her apartment, strangled her, and then fled shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

While the woman was making the 911 call, her ex-boyfriend, identified as 41-year-old Brian Dill, returned and used a hammer to break one of the apartment windows and officers were dispatched to the area detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, officers saw Dill leaving the area in his car, but lost sight of the vehicle near the freeway.

A few minutes later, the California Highway Patrol notified the San Luis Obispo Police Department that the same vehicle had rammed a car on northbound Highway 101 at California Boulevard stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The California Highway Patrol located the car a few minutes after the collision near Santa Rosa Park and Dill ran from the vehicle before being caught a short distance away explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The 41-year-old was arrested and booked on the following charges at the San Luis Obispo County Jail:

PC 273.5(a)-Felony Corporal Injury

PC 459-Felony Burglary of Occupied Residence

H&S 11395-Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Two Priors

H&S 11364(a)-Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia

H&S 11377(a)-Misdemeanor Possession of a Controlled Substance

Dill's bail has been set at $100,000 and he remains in custody as of Tuesday shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic partner violence and needs resources, contact the Lumina Alliance at its website or on its 24-hour hotline at 805-545-8888.