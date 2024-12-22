Moorpark man arrested for criminal threats

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – The Moorpark Police Department arrested a 35-year-old local resident for criminal threats, brandishing a firearm and being a felon in possession of both a firearm and ammo on Dec. 17.

The MPD arrested the 35-year-old on the above date after finding several guns and ammo at the 400 block of Bard St. in the city.

The man was later booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility with the following violations: