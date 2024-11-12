Lompoc man arrested for attempted murder following Buellton shooting
BUELLTON, Calif. – A 35-year-old Lompoc man was arrested for attempted murder after a shooting in Buellton on Nov. 8 just before 9:00 p.m., according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies heard of a disturbance and later saw the suspect cussing at his victim while drawing his gun and shooting toward them, explained the SBCSO.
The Lompoc man drove away in his Ford F-150 and investigators found out that both the suspect and victim knew each other, detailed the SBCSO.
CHP officers later found the 35-year-old in his car outside of a Home Depot in Lompoc when police eventually arrested the man, according to the SBCSO.
The Lompoc man found a loaded gun with no serial number and he was later booked at the Northern Branch Jail for the following charges:
- felony attempted murder
- felony altering identifying marks on a firearm
- felony shooting at an inhabited dwelling
- misdemeanor driving under the influence
- carrying a loaded firearm in public
The man is currently being held on $1 million bond, according to the SBCSO.