Ventura police arrest two teenagers for attempted robbery

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura Police Department arrested two teenagers after they tried to rob a 76-year-old at a CVS store.

The man was walking home when two 14-year-olds on electric bikes demanded money from him, according to the VPD.

The 76-year-old avoided both boys and then called 911 to report the incident, detailed the VPD.

The teenagers were found in the same shopping center, cited for attempted robbery then released to their parents, explained the VPD.