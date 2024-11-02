Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that happened Friday morning at a long-term care facility.

Two roommates had a dispute at the care facility as staff noticed severe injuries to a 72-year-old patient who later died from them, according to the VCSO.

Investigators also found that the 58-year-old suspect caused minor injuries to a separate staff member and are calling this incident a homicide, detailed the VCSO.

The 58-year-old man responsible for the death was arrested for murder, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism charges, explained the VCSO.

The suspect's bail is set at $2 million and his arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5 in 1:30 p.m. in Ventura County Superior Court.

This investigation remains active and those with information are asked to contact either detectives Gerardo Cruz or Erik Hernandez.