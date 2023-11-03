Body recovered off the coast of Point Mugu in Ventura County

POINT MUGU, Calif. — According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, a body was recovered off the coast of Point Mugu Thursday afternoon.

The Ventura County Fire Department received a call at approximately 11:47 a.m. about a person in the water possibly not breathing.

VCSD Capt. William Hutton says, they discovered a male deceased body in the water in the Mugu Rock area near the Pacific Coast Highway. Shortly afterward, the body was recovered.

Deputies, the VCFD and Point Mugu State Park authorities all responded to the call, according to Hutton.

At this time VCSD have not identified the deceased individual, nor the cause of death.

The sheriff's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the matter.

