Crime & Courts

Governor Newsom appoints Kristy Imel to Santa Barbara County Superior Court

Office of Governor of California
By
today at 12:11 pm
Published 12:24 pm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Governor Newsom announced that Kristy Imel of San Luis Obispo County has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Her appointment is to a position vacated after the retirement of Judge Arthur Garcia.

Imel has served as a Deputy District Attorney in the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office since 2010 and served as a Deputy District Attorney in the Merced County District Attorney's Office from 2007 to 2010.

Prior to her service at those two district attorney's offices, she worked as an Adjunct Professor at Merced College from 2008 to 2009.

Imel earned her Juris Doctorate from Santa Barbara and Ventura Colleges of Law.

