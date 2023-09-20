Maintenance worker killed in hit-and-run in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.-A hit-and-run collision left a 29-year-old maintenance worker dead and led to a 19-year-old suspects arrest.

It happened just after 3 p.m. in Goleta on Storke Road near the Camino Real Marketplace.

Deputies found the landscape maintenance worker unconscious in the bicycle lane and began CPR.

Emergency medical personnel said he could not be revived.

Deputies arrested David Rousso, the suspected driver of the car that hit the worker, a short distance away on Storke Road.

They do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role.

The identity of the victim is pending notification of next-of-kin.

Deputies closed the southbound lane of Storke Road for about two hours while they investigated the fatal accident.