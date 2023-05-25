Neighborhood Restorative Justice Program going county-wide in July, volunteers requested

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced Thursday the expansion of the Neighborhood Restorative Justice program county-wide starting July of this year.

District Attorney Savrnoch's announcement also came with a call for community panelists and facilitators who will receive training in leading restorative justice conferences and supporting community interests.

Requirements to become a volunteer panelist or facilitator are below:

Complete an application

Live-Scan fingerprinting and criminal record check (Immigrant status is irrelevant and will not be checked)

No recent felonies or misdemeanors

Complete volunteer facilitator and panelist training

Two-year time commitment

Bilingual/bicultural Spanish/English volunteers are highly encouraged

The Neighborhood Restorative Justice program (NRJP) began as a pilot program in May of 2021 in partnership with the Second District Supervisor's Office for first-time offenders in Goleta.

The NRJP is a community-driven, pre-filing diversion program implemented to divert low-level misdemeanor offenders from entering into the criminal justice system.

Offenders in the system are provided an opportunity to take responsibility for their actions and repair some of the harm they caused using restorative justice proceedings instead of a courtroom.

For more information, visit the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office website here.