Nearly hacked down wooden flag pole replaced in time for Flag Day 2022 at Santa Barbara Junior High

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The wooden flag pole at Santa Barbara Junior High targeted in a vandalism act in January of 2021, has now been replaced, in time for Flag Day 2022, which is today.

The pole which dated back decades, was about to be cut down with a hack saw by a 34-year old suspect, Steven Vonbrandt when a neighbor intervened, called police and who then saw Vonbrandt run from the area.

He was caught nearby by responding Santa Barbara Police officers.

The pole had a cut that nearly went through but it was still standing that night. A campus crew determined it was unsafe and it was taken down.

Vonbrandt pled guilty to felony vandalism in Santa Barbara Superior Court in July of last year.

This case was resolved with a restitution check of $27,000. paid by Vonbrandt.

That money went to the school district in January of this year, to replace the flag pole.

As the case was concluded and the restitution was paid, the charge was reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor.

The district has now bought and installed a new flag pole in the same location as the old one, in the lawn at the campus on East Cota Street.

