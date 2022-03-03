District Attorney Joyce Dudley will not seek re-election and steps down in January 2023

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley says she will not seek re-election. Her 32 year career in Santa Barbara, including the D.A.'s post since 2010 will end January 3, 2023.



Dudley will focus on other aspects of her personal life and her volunteer work.

She has been a tireless prosecutor for victims of violence, abuse, and environmental disasters.



In recent years she has been in the forefront of the work her office has done on the Isla Vista killings involving Elliot Rodger 2014, the Refugio Oil Spill in 2015, and the fatal Conception boat disaster in 2019. Most recently her office has been prosecuting multiple suspects in the large scale MS-13 drug ring killings in both the north and south county court rooms.



Dudley made her announcement in the Santa Barbara County Courthouse archway flanked by many members of her staff, including Assistant District Attorney John Savrnoch who has taken out papers with a plan to run for the D.A.'s post in the June election.



