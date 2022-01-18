Santa Barbara police make arrests in 2021 drive-by shooting that injured teen

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police detectives arrested two men on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a 2021 drive-by shooting that injured a teenager.

Police announced Tuesday that they had arrested the suspected shooter and get-away driver involved in the September 22, 2021 shooting.

A 16-year-old teenager was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized. Investigators say he was not affiliated with any gangs and the shooting appeared to be a random attack.

Detectives say Nicolas Fairbanks, 22, of Santa Barbara is believed to be the driver, and Antonio Aguayo, 26, of Santa Barbara is believed to be the shooter.

A judge authorized several search and arrest warrants for both Fairbanks and Aguayo.

Officers arrested Fairbanks on January 11 in the 200 block of Anacapa Street.

Aguayo was arrested on January 17 when Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies contacted him for an unrelated matter and discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant. He was taken into custody in the 400 block of Glen Annie in Goleta.

Both men could face four felony charges, including attempted murder with gang and firearm enhancements, as well as using a gun and causing great bodily injury.

The two were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on $1,100,000 bail each.

Detectives say they found a rifle that they believe was used during the crime.

The police department says both Fairbanks and Aguayo are known members of a local gang.

Aguayo had recently been discharged from California State Parole.