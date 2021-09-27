Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Santa Barbara

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 16-year-old Santa Barbara teen was hospitalized after he was shot in the abdomen last week on the city's Westside.

It happened Wednesday, Sept. 22 on the 1200 block of San Andres Street.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, police were informed of the teen's injuries when he arrived at a local hospital.

Police began to investigate and determined that the teen and another minor were walking on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up next to them.

The people inside the vehicle and the two teens on the street began yelling at each other. That's when a person inside the vehicle pulled a gun and fired at the 16-year-old.

The teen was hit in the abdomen by a small-caliber firearm and the vehicle drove off, police said. The unnamed victim remains hospitalized as police continue to search for the suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing, but the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.

Details are limited and police are asking for the public's help to find the shooter. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805-897-2355.