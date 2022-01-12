Rims, wheels stolen from Santa Maria car dealership recovered by police

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria police recovered vehicle rims and tires that were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.

According to SMPD, Santa Maria Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 1918 S. Broadway was broken into around 3 a.m.

The burglars stole nine sets of Jeep Wrangler wheels and tires, as well as four rims from other vehicles.

Police viewed surveillance camera and were able to locate most of the stolen items later in the day. They also recovered a stolen motorcycle that police said was "taken elsewhere."







Police said one person was arrested in connection to the stolen items.