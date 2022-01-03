Naked man arrested following attempted rape in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman at a Goleta grocery store Thursday night.

The sheriff's office said deputies located a naked man who was hiding under a trash can following the attempted attack.

The victim told deputies she fought him off at 10 p.m. on Thursday outside the Albertsons on the 5800 block of Calle Real.

With the help of a police dog, deputies were able to bring the 28-year-old from Santa Maria into custody.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail to await charges for attempted rape. His bail was set at $1 million.