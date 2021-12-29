Former Ventura youth pastor charged with sexually assaulting child

VENTURA, Calif. – A Ventura man who served as a youth pastor at a local church has been charged with sexually assaulting a child.

James Edward Duran II, 30, of Ventura appeared in Ventura Superior Court to face charges for one count of oral copulation of a minor under the age of 16 and one count of oral copulation of a minor under the age of 18.

From 2013 to 2015, Duran allegedly engaged in sexual activity with a minor. The victim was 14 years old when the sexual activity began.

Throughout the ongoing sexual relationship, Duran worked as a youth pastor at River Community Church in Ventura where he had close access to several other minors. The victim in this instance was a member of the church.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8 Duran was arrested by Ventura police officers.

He posted his $50,000 bail and was released from jail.

He appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

He is due back in court on Jan. 20, 2022.