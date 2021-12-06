Oxnard man sentenced to 35 to life for killing wife

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - An Oxnard man who pled guilty to killing his wife back in 2017 will spend more than three decades behind bars.

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced Monday that Alfredo Ortiz, 38, of Oxnard was sentenced to 35 years to life for the murder of his wife, Teresa Ortiz.

Back in September, Ortiz pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the death of his wife. He also admitted to using a gun in the crime.

In January 2017, Ortiz shot and killed his wife Teresa in front of six of their children. The children were from ages 2 to 16 years old at the time of the murder.

Ortiz then fled the scene but was arrested the following day in Somis.

Ortiz was arrested and has remained in custody at the Ventura County Jail. The case was investigated by the Oxnard Police Department.