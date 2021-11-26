Skip to Content
Oxnard police searching for convenience store robbers

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard police are looking for two people who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Friday morning.

It happened at the 7-Eleven on the 2200 block of East Channel Islands Boulevard around 2:45 a.m.

Both suspects had firearms, police said. One was wearing a dark shirt and carrying an AR-15 style rifle. The other was wearing a gray hoodie.

Police say they got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and then fled in a dark colored vehicle.

Anyone with information about this robbery is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600, or by reporting suspicious activity online.

