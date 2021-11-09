Company ordered to $280K for environmental violations linked to Goleta fires

GOLETA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley teamed up with seven other district attorneys in the state to settle a case against a company violating environmental laws.

Builder Services Group, Inc., doing business as TruTeam of California, is an insulation contractor that operates in Santa Maria and previously in Goleta.

In February 2017, a fire broke out at the company's Goleta facility. An investigation found the fire started when employees combined two different hazardous wastes, causing a chemical reaction.

Another fire broke out in August 2018 when hazardous waste wasn't treated properly.

Investigations showed the company violated environmental laws across the state.

“These violations threatened the safety of the public, employees and first responders, thus my office takes very seriously the failure to comply with hazardous-waste and hazardous-materials laws,” Dudley said in a news release.

TruTeam neither admitted to nor denied the allegations.

The company will pay nearly $280,000 in penalties as part of a settlement.

That includes: