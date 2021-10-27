Sheriff’s office releases identities of two killed in Goleta crash, driver arrested for DUI

GOLETA, Calif. - One of the drivers involved in a deadly crash in Goleta Tuesday night has been arrested for DUI.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Cathedral Oaks Road west of Camino Cascada.

California Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old man was driving a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner eastbound on Cathedral Oaks at high speeds when the front end of the SUV struck the back of a 2002 Ford Mustang that was also driving eastbound.

The Ford spun clockwise from the impact and struck two parked vehicles along the south curb of Cathedral Oaks.

Officers said the driver of the Ford and his passenger, a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 40-year old Gilberto Arteaga-Gutierrez of Santa Barbara and 45-year old Silvia Velasco of Lompoc.

Crews contacted the man driving the Toyota and determined he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

He was transported to Cottage Hospital for the treatment of minor injuries. Once he was medically cleared, the man was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for murder and DUI charges. His bail was set at $2 million.

CHP said they found a small dog inside the Toyota that was determined to be in good health and transported to Santa Barbara County Animal Services for housing.

Cathedral Oaks was closed for several hours in the immediate area while officers investigated the crime. That investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 805-967-1234.