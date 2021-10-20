‘Mirror Bus’ owner sentenced to life in prison for multiple rapes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A convicted rapist whose harassing and mysterious behavior made him an ominous figure in the Isla Vista community was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Wednesday that Zachary Barker Coughlin was sentenced to the maximum of 20 years in state prison, to be followed by an additional 125 years to life in prison.

Back in July, Coughlin was convicted for multiple counts of rape, kidnapping and other sex offenses against multiple victims.

The owner of this converted bus has been arrested and awaits charges for stalking

He was arrested in May 2020 on stalking charges after multiple complaints by community members who described his aggressive and harassing behavior. Coughlin and his modified bus, known as the "Mirror Bus," appeared mysteriously in the Isla Vista area last year.

While in custody, investigators uncovered evidence of multiple sexual assaults he had committed against several women. Following the discovery, he was charged with several new charges for rape and assault.

Multiple victims were contacted during the investigation and at trial Coughlin was found guilty on all 14 counts against him.

In a news release Wednesday, Dudley described Coughlin as a sexual predator who "sought out the most vulnerable women and cold-heartedly exploited their vulnerabilities by brutally sexually assaulting them."

Dudley thanked her prosecuting team, local law enforcement, victim advocates and the victims who cooperated with the investigation to bring Coughlin to justice.